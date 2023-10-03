'Jali': Book gives detailed description of over 200 latticed screen across India

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) From the intricate latticed screens built in 17th-century Agra to those designed by global contemporary artists influenced by historical styles, a new book explores the delicate beauty of over two hundred jalis across India.

"Jali: Lattice of Divine Light in Mughal Architecture", the illustrated edition by author Navina Najat Haidar, Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, curator in charge of Islamic Art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, is published by Mapin.

A jali is a perforated stone or latticed screen, with ornamental patterns that draw on the compositional rhythms of geometry and calligraphy. It brings filtered light into enclosed spaces while providing protection and privacy.

"This volume was first imagined as a small picture book of a few extraordinary jalis but when the variety and brilliance of this feature became apparent, it grew into a more substantial study tied into the history of Mughal architecture. Working with scholars and photographers who have a gifted eye for Mughal art helped contextualise the jali within the wider language of architectural ornament.

"Ultimately the jali emerges as both a single note in a Mughal symphony, as well as an expression of enormous diversity within Indian architecture," said Haidar in a statement.

The expansive volume covers the temple-inspired designs of the Gujarat Sultanate, imperial symbolism and Sufi allusions in Mughal jalis, the innovations and adaptations of jalis across Rajasthan and central India and, further south, calligraphy in pierced stone in the Deccan.

While contributors to the book include American art historian Mitchell Abdul Karim Crites, a scholar on South Asian architecture George Michell, a leading authority on Mughal architecture Ebba Koch; the afterword of the book is written by film director James Ivory.

It also features photographs by Abhinav Goswami, among other distinguished photographers.

"Jali is one of my favourite books we have published. It represents priceless simplicity with opulence and mesmerizes us with splendour and tenderness. Many poets have called it poetry in stone. Navina's research, scholarship, and tireless work over the years have made this book the delight it is," said Bipin Shah, publisher and MD of Mapin Publishing.

The book, priced at Rs 2,950, is currently available for purchase across offline and online stores. PTI MG MAH MAH