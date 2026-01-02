Jallikattu kicks off in Andhra's Tirupati district ahead of Sankranti, 3 injured

Kotha Shanambatla (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 2 (PTI) Nearly a fortnight ahead of Sankranti festival, jallikattu celebrations have kicked of here in Tirupati district.

The bull-taming sport took place in Kotha Shanambatla village in the district, where several youngsters and men attempted to tame the bulls charging through narrow alleyways.

“Jallikattu festivities kicked off here in Chandragiri mandal and three people were admitted to the RUIA Hospital after sustaining injuries during the event,” the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, an official from RUIA hospital said one person with shoulder dislocation and two others who sustained minor injuries were brought in for treatment.

Jallikattu is popular in Tamil Nadu and a few southern parts of Andhra Pradesh.