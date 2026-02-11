Jalna administration makes wearing helmets compulsory for govt staff

Jalna, Feb 11 (PTI) Wearing a helmet has been made compulsory for government officers and employees who use two-wheelers, as well as for visitors in offices in Jalna district.

Failure to comply with the order will result in the denial of entry to offices, according to the administration.

District Collector Ashima Mittal has also warned of administrative action against employees who violate the order.

A circular was issued by Collector Ashima Mittal on Tuesday in a bid to curb the rising number of road accidents and fatalities in the district, an official said on Wednesday.

As per the order, all officers and employees working in government offices at the Jalna headquarters must compulsorily wear ISI-marked helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Entry into the District Collector's office premises as well as all government and semi-government offices will be permitted only to those (staff and visitors) wearing helmets, it stated.

Security guards at the government offices will conduct checks. Individuals not wearing helmets will not be allowed to park their vehicles on the office premises. Violators will face penal action under the Motor Vehicles Act through the police department and the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, wearing a helmet is legally mandatory for both the rider and pillion passenger of a two-wheeler. PTI COR NSK