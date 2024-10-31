Jalna assembly seat: Objections filed by Cong MLA, Sena candidate against each other dismissed

Jalna, Oct 31 (PTI) Complaints filed by Congress' sitting MLA Kailash Gorantyal and Shiv Sena's Arjun Khotkar against each other alleging discrepancies in nomination papers were dismissed by Jalna assembly seat returning officer Shrimant Harkal, an official said on Thursday.
Gorantyal said Khotkar, in the affidavit accompanying his nomination form, had not mentioned allowances the latter got as administrator of the local agriculture produce market committee (APMC).
Khotkar, in his complaint, said Gorantyal had not mentioned fees he was getting for stay at Delhi's Maharashtra Sadan in 2022, the official added.
"After deliberating for more than three hours, Returning Officer Harkal rejected both the complaints late Wednesday night. The nomination papers of Gorantyal and Khotkar have been accepted," he said.
In the 2014 assembly polls, Khotkar had defeated Gorantyal, while the latter won in 2019.
The two bitter rivals will square off again on November 20. Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM