Jalna civic chief held by ACB for seeking Rs 10 lakh bribe from contractor

Jalna, Oct 16 (PTI) Jalna Municipal Corporation chief Santosh Khandekar was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a contractor, Anti Corruption Bureau Superintendent of Police Madhuri Kangane said.

Khandekar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, the official said.

Following the arrest, an ACB team carried out a detailed search at his government bungalow, which continued late into the night, the official added.

ACB officers refrained from sharing further details, stating the operation was still in progress.

Khandekar, who earlier served as chief officer of the erstwhile Jalna Municipal Council, was promoted as commissioner in 2023 after the council was upgraded to a municipal corporation.

Several citizens and social activists burst crackers outside the ACB office after news of Khandekar's arrest started making the rounds of social media.