Jalna collector distributes shelter and hygiene kits to rain-affected families

Jalna, Aug 26 (PTI) The administration in central Maharashtra's Jalna district has distributed shelter-cum-hygiene kits to 300 rain-affected people.

District collector Ashima Mittal distributed the kits on Monday at a function held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Justice Hall in Jalna city.

Each kit included tarpaulin sheets, mats, mosquito nets, toothpastes, and other essential hygiene materials.

The initiative to distribute the kits was taken by an NGO in association with a leading online marketplace.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Mittal lauded the NGO for its "yeoman service" in extending timely support to families impacted by the recent heavy rains.

She emphasized that such initiatives play a crucial role in reducing the hardships of vulnerable sections during natural calamities.

Jalna district has witnessed torrential rains over the past week, damaging crops and houses.

According to official records, the district has so far received 490 mm rainfall, which is 123 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall of 603 mm. PTI COR RSY