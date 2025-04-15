Jalna collector writes to dept after Rs 1 cr for minority schools goes back unutilised due to glitch

Jalna, Apr 15 (PTI) The collector of Maharashtra's Jalna district has written to the minority affairs department after a sum of Rs 1.16 crore allocated under a scheme for minority educational institutions was returned to the government as unutilised due to a technical glitch in the official portal, an official said on Tuesday.

The fund was for strengthening infrastructure in private aided and unaided minority-run schools at the elementary, secondary, and senior secondary levels, the official said.

He said the district administration had invited proposals from minority institutions in Jalna district for the financial year 2025-26.

An official from the district planning department said they received 26 proposals, of which 19 were accepted while the rest were rejected as they failed to meet the eligibility criteria.

According to official sources, Rs 1.16 crore was sanctioned on March 31 for 14 approved proposals, but it could not be disbursed to the institutions due to a technical glitch in the portal, and the amount was returned.

Following appeals by minority institutions, the district collector wrote to the principal secretary of the state minority affairs department on April 8, seeking intervention in the matter, the official said.

The collector, in his letter, requested that the amount be re-released and urged the allocation and disbursement of funds for the remaining five approved proposals. PTI COR ARU