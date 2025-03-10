Jalna man detected with Gullain-Barre Syndrome

Jalna, Mar 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been detected with Gullain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a health official said on Monday.

The man, who has been unwell for several days, was diagnosed with GBS on March 9, Government Health Officer Dr Gajanan Mhakse told PTI.

"He has improved and his condition is stable now. We are closely monitoring the patient's condition," Mhaske added.

GBS is a rare condition where a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and arms as well as problems swallowing and breathing. PTI COR BNM