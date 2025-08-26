Jalna police to permit Jarange's march to Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Aug 26 (PTI) Permission will be granted for the planned march of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his followers to Mumbai through the district, the Jalna police said on Tuesday.

Jarange has announced that he would set out for Mumbai on Wednesday to launch a fresh hunger strike in Maharashtra's capital to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

He had asked for permission for a march to Mumbai and it will be granted, Jalna Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal told PTI on Tuesday evening.

The march will start from Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, 380 km from Mumbai.

Around 10,000 people are estimated to accompany Jarange as he leaves the village, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP-led government's attempt to dissuade Jarange from launching an agitation in Mumbai in the middle of Ganesh festival failed as he said he will stick to his plans. PTI AW KRK