JAM trinity curbed corruption; Rs 2.75 lakh cr prevented from going into wrong hands: Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile has helped curb corruption and Rs 2.75 lakh crore of public money was prevented from going into the wrong hands.

In her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building here, she said the government has made good governance and transparency the main foundation of every institution in the last decade due to which major economic reforms have been witnessed.

"The trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) has helped curb corruption. My government has so far transferred Rs 34 lakh crore through DBT (direct benefit transfer). Thanks to Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile, about 10 crore fake beneficiaries have been weeded out from the system. This has helped prevent Rs 2.75 lakh crore from going into wrong hands," Murmu said.

In the last decade, the government has made good governance and transparency the main foundation of every institution, she said.

"As a result of this, we have witnessed major economic reforms," the president said.

Murmu said the government has continuously upheld its commitment to "reform, perform and transform".