Jamaat-e-Islami Hind calls for immediate repeal of new Waqf law

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has called for an immediate repeal of the new Waqf law and urged people to support the campaign against the legislation led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The Centre has assured the Supreme Court, which is hearing a batch of pleas against the amended law, that neither waqf properties, including "waqf by user", will be denotified nor appointments will be made to the central waqf council and boards till May 5 -- the next date of the Court hearing.

It had strongly opposed the top court's proposal to pass an interim order against the denotification of waqf properties, including 'waqf by user', aside from staying a provision allowing the inclusion of non-Muslims in the central waqf councils and boards.

According to a statement issued by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Monday, the council of representatives of the Muslim organisation, in its session held from April 12–15 at its headquarters here under the leadership of its president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, passed critical resolutions addressing pressing national and international issues.

The council voiced grave concern over the recent legislative developments, communal tensions, economic injustice, and global oppression, particularly in Palestine.

As part of the resolutions passed, the JIH strongly condemned the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, describing it as "unconstitutional, unjust, and discriminatory".

"The Council felt that the law granted government-appointed officials the authority to adjudicate waqf disputes, allowing the state to be a judge in its own case and opened the door to encroachment and dispossession of centuries-old religious properties, particularly those undocumented but used historically by the Muslim community," the Jamaat said.

The Act ignored stakeholder objections, undermined the autonomy of religious institutions, and violated Article 26 of the Constitution, it claimed.

The JIH called for an immediate repeal of the law and urged the people to support the campaign led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

It appealed to democratic institutions, civil society, and intellectuals to raise awareness of the implications of the amended Waqf law. The Council appreciated MPs and organisations that have taken a stand and urged continued pressure until justice is restored.

The Jamaat also condemned Israeli aggression in Palestine, called for a just global economic order, the protection of constitutional and ethical values and addressing economic injustice and public exploitation.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind categorically rejected the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code, claiming that it violated the constitutional rights of religious communities to practice personal laws.

The council demanded the repeal of the UCC law in Uttarakhand and a halt to similar moves in Gujarat. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD