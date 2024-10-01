Jamaican PM calls on President Murmu; both leaders agree on deepening partnership

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, during which the two leaders agreed on a need to continue to deepen the partnership at various level.

Welcoming Prime Minister Holness on his first visit to India, the President said that Jamaica holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, "especially with our shared love of cricket and music".

She said the Indian diaspora in Jamaica is also a very important link in our relationship.

The President was happy to note that India-Jamaica relations are growing steadily, including in the areas of trade and economy.

The two leaders agreed that there is a need to continue to deepen the partnership at various levels through parliamentary, academic and cultural exchanges, as well as cooperation in international fora, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

Murmu appreciated Jamaica's participation in all three editions of the Voice of the Global South Summits organised by India.

She noted that both countries are strong advocates for reform of multilateral institutions including the UN Security Council, and "have been working together as part of groupings such as the L-69 to achieve this".

The President expressed confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Holness will further boost ties between our two countries.