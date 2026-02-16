JAMCO to set up product engineering centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) JAMCO has announced plans to establish a Product Engineering Centre here, further strengthening Karnataka’s position in the aerospace sector.

The proposed full-fledged centre is expected to significantly enhance the company’s engineering footprint in the State and expand its operations in India’s aviation market, Karnataka Commerce and Industries Department said in a statement on Monday.

“The availability of a vast pool of skilled engineering talent and a well-established aerospace ecosystem has consistently attracted global investments to Karnataka. JAMCO’s decision to invest here is yet another endorsement of this strength,” Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna said.

A delegation led by JAMCO’s Chief Operating Officer Sanjeev Sen and Board Chair Kate Schaefer met the Commissioner and discussed details of the proposed investment.

Following the meeting, the Commissioner formally announced the company’s decision to set up its Product Engineering Centre in Bengaluru, according to the release.

The new facility will focus on the end-to-end development of components used in aircraft interiors for global aviation majors, including Boeing and Airbus, among others.

Highlighting the significance of the investment, the Commissioner said, “This investment in Karnataka, aimed at enhancing our capabilities in producing globally certified aerospace products, reflects our long-term commitment to the State. India’s aviation market is expanding at a rapid pace, and Karnataka is playing a significant role in this growth. Through JAMCO’s initiatives, next-generation cabin innovations are being developed, further strengthening the State’s position as one of the world’s leading aerospace engineering hubs.” Kate Schaefer commended the Government of Karnataka for its continued support and praised the State’s leadership in the aerospace sector, underscoring JAMCO’s confidence in Karnataka’s engineering ecosystem. PTI GMS ROH