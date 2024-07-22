Jamia appoints Mohammad Shahid Khan as chief proctor and in-charge of security

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia has appointed Mohammad Shahid Khan as the chief proctor and in-charge of security with immediate effect till further order, an official order released on Monday said.

The appointment was made after Officiating Vice-Chancellor of university Mohammad Shakeel relinquished Atiqur Rahman from his responsibilities as the chief proctor and in-charge security of the varsity, the order said.

"The officiating vice-chancellor, JMI, has relinquished Atiqur Rahman, Department of Geography, Faculty of Sciences, from the responsibilities of chief proctor and in-charge (security), JMI, with immediate effect," read the order dated July 20.

"Consequent upon the above, the officiating vice chancellor, in terms of provision of University Ordinance 22(XXII) (1) (Academic) is pleased to appoint Mohammad Shahid Khan as chief proctor with immediate effect till further orders," it added.

Khan is a professor in the Department of Physics, Faculty of Sciences at the university. PTI SJJ RPA