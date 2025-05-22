Jamia expels 7 students, issues show-cause notices to over 20 after Apr 25 campus violence

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia has expelled seven students and issued show-cause notices to more than 20 in connection with a violent clash on campus that disrupted academic activities and left several students injured last month.

Among the expelled students, three students have been dismissed for three years each and four are expelled for one year each. The university has also replaced its Chief Proctor following the incident.

There was no immediate response available from the JMI administration.

The clash occurred on April 25 near the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra, inside Gate Number 8 of the university. A minor altercation reportedly escalated into a full-blown clash between two student groups.

According to the disciplinary notices issued, a "brawl broke out between two groups of students, which quickly escalated into a full-fledged riot and mob violence." The area near ‘Hygienic Point’ cafe -- a popular spot on campus -- became the flashpoint for the violence.

"The rioting groups pelted stones and bricks at each other. The students and outsiders involved were carrying lathis, bamboo sticks, stones and other dangerous weapons," the notices said.

The mob also reportedly used abusive language and attempted to terrorise other students, staff and visitors. Security staff and university officials who intervened faced resistance and were allegedly assaulted.

"The mob hurled abuses, used unparliamentary language and physically assaulted some of the guards on duty," one of the notice said.

The clash reportedly spread from the South Campus to the North Campus via Gate Number 7. According to the university, several students and staff were physically assaulted and university property, including the library, was targeted.

The violence continued for hours, and "the students from both the rival groups used sticks, lathis, stones and bricks to target each other and others from the student community, staff, faculty members and visitors." The university highlighted the disruption caused to its academic environment, saying that the violence disturbed lab exams, affected library functioning and interrupted classroom teaching.

The notice further observed that the incident had led to "mass-level media reporting which has also tarnished the image of the University in the public eyes." Disciplinary action was based on CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts from ground staff, and university records. In some cases, students' past involvement in acts of indiscipline was also cited.

In some cases, past disciplinary history was also cited, with notices stating, "you have been involved in the acts of indiscipline in the past too for which show-cause notices were issued and a fine was also imposed." The university issued formal demands for responses from those involved.

"Keeping in view the gravity of the offence and the indiscipline committed by you on the campus," the notices warned, "the Competent Authority has directed you to explain why action should not be taken against you as per the rules and regulations of Jamia Millia Islamia." Amid the fallout, the university has changed its top disciplinary officer.

"It is notified that in pursuance of Order No. Gen-125/JMI/RO/E-1/2025 dated 06.05.2025, Prof. Mohammad Asad Malik, Faculty of Law, JMI, has assumed charge of Chief Proctor, JMI, on 07.05.2025 (forenoon)," the notification read. PTI MHS OZ OZ