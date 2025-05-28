Jamia flags 'unsatisfactory' pace of projects during meeting with Union education minister

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Top officials of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) raised concerns over the "unsatisfactory" pace of development projects funded by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) during a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif, Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi called on the education minister on Tuesday, a statement by the varsity said.

They discussed ways to "strengthen academic collaboration and development", it said.

"The VC and registrar, JMI, gave an overview of the progress of developmental projects under the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) and expressed concern over the unsatisfactory pace of progress on these projects," the statement said.

The officials also apprised the minister of recent developments at JMI, including the launch of the postgraduate programme in dentistry, for which they conveyed gratitude for the ministry’s support.

The achievements of the university’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), which consistently produces over 30 successful candidates annually for various civil services, were also shared.

Looking ahead, the vice chancellor shared his vision of introducing new departments and a full-fledged medical college at JMI, the statement said.

The Union minister welcomed the proposals and assured full support. Preparations for the university's upcoming convocation ceremony and the possibility of the minister visiting the campus were also discussed, it added.