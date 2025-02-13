Jamia Maillia protesters claim police detained over 10 students, released later

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Over 10 students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) were allegedly detained by Delhi Police in the early hours of Thursday for protesting against the university's disciplinary action against two PhD scholars.

The protesters later said the detained scholars were released after nearly 12 hours, but the stir continues.

Some of the students involved in the protest claimed that they got suspension letters from the Jamia administration on charges of being involved in "acts of vandalism, unauthorised and unlawful protests, and defamation of the university".

However, the university could not be reached for comments on the allegation.

The demonstration began on Monday, with students condemning what they called the administration's "crackdown on student activism".

The university, however, accused the protestors of vandalising property, including damaging the central canteen and breaking the gate of the security advisor's office. This prompted the JMI administration to seek police intervention, it said.

"We removed over 10 students around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the campus to maintain law and order," a police source said.

Some protestors gathered outside the Kalkaji police station during the day, claiming 20 students had gone missing following the police intervention. "Multiple students were detained from the campus early in the morning. Their whereabouts remain unknown," a protestor claimed.

However, by evening, they said all detainees were released.

"After 12 hours of unlawful detention, all 14 detained students have been released. Our protest will continue as many of the students are already sitting at the protest site inside the campus," a protestor said.

Some students have also claimed that their parents have been contacted by the police who informed them that an FIR could be registered against their children and they should be asked to stop participating in protests.

A few student protests claimed they got suspension letters from the Jamia administration.

Quoting the letter that was reportedly sent by the university administration, a student said, "On February 10, you were identified as leading an unruly and rowdy group of individuals to vandalise and deface the university's property. Furthermore, on February 11, you again participated in an unauthorised and unlawful protest within the JMI campus, disrupting the normal functioning of the university and creating a ruckus inside the campus thereby resulting in gross inconvenience to other students teachers and employees of the university." "This letter serves to inform you that you are suspended with immediate effect from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) due to your involvement in acts of vandalism, unauthorised and unlawful protests, and defamation of the university which constitute serious breaches of the university's ordinances along with ensuing rules and regulations till the outcome of the proceedings of the disciplinary committee," said a student who claimed to have received the letter.

In a statement, the university said a handful of students called for a protest, unlawfully gathering in the academic block since the evening of February 10.

"Since then, they have not only disturbed the peaceful conduct of classes but also prevented other students from accessing the Central Library and attending classes at a time when mid-semester exams are about to begin," it said.

"They have violated university rules and were found carrying objectionable items. The university administration, taking a strong view of the damage to university property, defacement of walls, and obstruction of classes, has taken preventive measures to ensure academic activities continue as normal," the statement added.

Despite the university administration offering to discuss their demands through a committee, the students allegedly refused to engage with the administration, including the supervisor, head and the dean, it claimed.

"Taking preventive measures, this morning the university administration and the proctorial team removed the students from the protest site, evicting them from the campus. The police have been requested to maintain law and order," the statement added.

Left-backed AISA leader Sonakshi told PTI that the protesters have four key demands -- revoking the showcause notices issued to the two PhD students, repealing the 2022 office memorandum that restricts protests on campus, scrapping the Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and ensuring no future disciplinary action against students for participating in protests.

The disciplinary committee is set to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD students in organising "Jamia Resistance Day" on December 15, 2024, an annual event marking the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

In view of the protests, security has been stepped around the university premises.

A senior police officer said, "We have deployed one company of paramilitary force and over 100 Delhi Police personnel outside the university premises. We have directed the force to maintain law and order situation. We are in contact with the university authorities." On December 15, 2019, Delhi Police allegedly broke into the Jamia university's campus and baton-charged students inside the library while looking for "outsiders" during anti-CAA protests. Protests around the country followed the crackdown.