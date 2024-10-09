Jamia Millia Islamia announces vacant seats for various programmes

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday issued a notice regarding vacant seats in several programmes for the academic year 2024-2025.

According to the notice, the candidates who have not yet registered can apply online for the programmes under consideration by October 10.

"The candidates who have not been admitted so far and wish to be admitted must register their willingness online till October 10," the notice said.

The programmes under consideration include Mathematics, B.Voc in Solar Energy, M.Sc. in Virology, B.Sc. in Aeronautics, M.Tech. in Computer and Information Security, M.Sc. in Biophysics, M.Tech. in Nanotechnology, and a Diploma in Unani Medicine (Self-Finance), it stated.

Additionally, there are 52 programmes in priority for consideration, it said.

The list of selected candidates will be released on October 14, the university said. The candidates will need to complete the admission formalities by October 16, the notification read.