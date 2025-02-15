Jamia Millia Islamia decries 'attempts to defame' university; AISA calls for class boycott

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Amid escalating protest over alleged suspension of 17 students, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration Saturday expressed concern over "attempts to defame" the university through "misleading and defamatory" messages.

Backed by the All India Students' Association (AISA), students have called for a boycott of classes on Monday, demanding the withdrawal of the suspension orders and the repeal of restrictions on campus demonstrations.

The Left-affiliated student body has claimed the number of suspended students has risen to 17. This has prompted students from various departments to announce their support for class boycott, it said.

The demonstrations began after the university suspended two PhD scholars for allegedly leading an unauthorised protest in December last year. The administration defended its actions, stating that the protests disrupted academic activities and resulted in property damage, including vandalizing the central canteen and breaking the gate of the security advisor's office.

However, student activists argued that the administration was attempting to stifle dissent.

Over the past week, several students have claimed that they received suspension notices citing their alleged involvement in "acts of vandalism, unauthorized protests and defamation of the university." In a statement, the university administration strongly condemned the ongoing protests and alleged that "external elements" were spreading lies about the institution.

"It is a matter of grave concern for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) that some individuals and anti-social elements have over the last 4-5 days been attempting to defame the university and its students by spreading misleading, defamatory and malicious messages, and fabricated videos on social media and other online platforms," it read.

About the protesters' allegation that the university administration violated their right to privacy by displaying personal details of those suspended on campus gates, it said, "Individuals and outfits that have nothing to do with JMI have made public the photos and details of suspended students on university walls and gates." The administration stated that it removed the posters immediately and a committee has been set up to investigate the matter.

"The university strongly condemns such brazen and irresponsible acts and will take all necessary legal action against those who are found spreading false and defamatory information with a clear intention of tarnishing the image of the 104-year-old institution," the statement added.

However, student activists held the university administration responsible for making the personal details of those suspended public.

"The Jamia administration has crossed all limits by pasting the personal details of protesting students outside the university gates. This is not just a privacy violation, it is an open call for harassment and violence, especially targeting young women," alleged AISA-affiliated student leader Sonakshi Gupta.

The situation escalated further on Thursday when over 10 students were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police in the early hours. Protesters claimed some students remained unaccounted for hours, leading to further protests.

However, all students were released after nearly 12 hours, but tension remained high as the protests continued. Some students also alleged that police contacted their parents, warning them that an FIR could be filed against their children if they continued to participate in demonstrations.

Jamia's administration said the protests have disrupted regular academic activities and violated university rules.

"A handful of protesting students have unlawfully gathered in the academic block since February 10, preventing others from attending classes and accessing the Central Library. They were found carrying objectionable items and defacing university property," the statement from JMI read.

Student activists, however, have rejected these claims and accused the administration of selectively targeting those who speak out against it.

"We observed Jamia Resistance Day in 2023 without any action against students. However in 2024, show-cause notices and inquiries were initiated against us," said AISA member Arpan.

Some students claimed that restrictions on activism have been tightened since Mazhar Asif took charge as vice-chancellor in October 2024.

The student protestors have outlined four key demands: revoking the suspension notices issued to the two PhD scholars, repealing the 2020 Office Memorandum restricting protests on campus, scrapping the Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and ensuring no disciplinary action is taken against students for participating in protests.

Jamia's disciplinary committee is scheduled to meet on February 25 to review the role of the suspended PhD students in organizing "Jamia Resistance Day," an annual event marking the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

While the university has urged students to focus on their academics in view of upcoming mid-semester exams, protestors insist they will not back down until their demands are met. PTI MHS NSD NSD