Jamia Millia Islamia launches 30 new programmes, adds 3 entrance exam centres

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday released its prospectus for the 2026-27 academic session and opened online admissions, announcing 30 new programmes while keeping course fees unchanged.

The university announced that online forms for entrance-based courses are open from Friday till March 25.

In a statement, university officials said that it has introduced 30 new programmes, including B.Tech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence), M.Sc (Renewable Energy), several NEP-aligned postgraduate courses, new language degrees and specialised diplomas.

They also announced that there has been no fee hike for any programme in 2026-27.

"In line with NEP 2020, admissions under the Multiple Entry Mode for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) will begin this session," officials said, adding that, to widen access, the university has added Jaipur, Dehradun and Kishanganj as entrance test centres, taking the total to 11 centres nationwide.

Vice Chancellor Asif said the new programmes are aligned with NEP 2020 and expanding centres will help students from across India access JMI.

"Aligning with the government of India's agenda for internationalisation of higher education and to increase the intake of foreign students in Indian universities, JMI has substantially reduced fees for foreign students under the general and supernumerary seats categories," officials said.

"A region-wise differential fee structure has been introduced for students from SAARC countries, West Asian countries, and African and Latin American countries across eligible UG, PG, and diploma programs," they added.

Asif released the prospectus, which details eligibility, application links, entrance tests, syllabus, fee structures and timelines.