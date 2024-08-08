Jamia Millia Islamia suspends former officiating VC over alleged misuse of power

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia Officiating Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Shakeel has suspended with immediate effect his predecessor Eqbal Hussain over alleged charges of "misuse of power" in a case involving the selling of a land on which the university has pre-emptive right, an official order on Thursday said.

The varsity has initiated an inquiry against Hussain, who was serving as the faculty of law at the university, which is likely to be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court, it said.

While the inquiry is pending against Hussain, he has been barred from visiting the faculty of law and the office of the estate officer until further orders.

There was no immediate response on the suspension and allegations by Hussain.

"...The officiating Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, in terms of powers vested in him under Statute 37(1) of the Statute of University, hereby places professor Eqbal Hussain, Faculty of Law, JMI, under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry against him on the matter," the order read.

"During the period of suspension professor Eqbal Hussain (under suspension), shall not leave the headquarters without prior approval of the competent authority," it added.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Executive Council of the university had in a meeting last month unanimously resolved that Hussain allegedly "circumvented procedure" and "necessary approvals" by issuing a letter to the applicant, who had sought 'no objection certificate' for disposing of her land, according to the order.

"A matter had been placed before the Executive Council of the University held on 31.07.2024...(It) deliberated...that prima facie there was no authorization or approval from the competent authority or the Executive Council in favour of professor Eqbal Hussain to issue such a letter dated 21.08.2023.

"The Executive Council has also observed that the act of the Estate Officer was not within his powers even delegated or statutory to issue such a communication on behalf of the Executive Council. The Executive Council has taken serious cognizance for such misuse of powers by circumventing procedure and necessary approvals," the order read.

The matter pertains to an agenda item placed before the Executive Council of the university in August last year to consider a No Objection Certificate sought by an applicant to dispose of her land to third party on which the university has pre-emptive right, according to the order. PTI SJJ AS AS