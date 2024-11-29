Jamia prof receives Rs 94 lakh grant to formulate AI-driven drug to treat breast cancer

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) An associate professor at Jamia Millia Islamia has been awarded a research grant of approximately Rs 94 lakh by the prestigious ICMR to support research in leveraging Artificial Intelligence for treatment of breast cancer.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has granted funding to Raza to develop cutting-edge tools for AI-guided drug design, focusing on optimising drug compounds, identifying therapeutic targets, and formulating novel treatment strategies for breast cancer, a statement by the varsity said on Friday.

One such promising drug compound 'DdpMPyPEPhU' already patented by Raza will be further explored under this initiative, the statement said.

This research will address critical challenges in breast cancer treatment and is expected to yield transformative outcomes that could impact healthcare practices globally, it added.

The three-year funding will facilitate advanced experimentation, foster collaboration with leading experts, and accelerate the development of innovative solutions for breast cancer treatment.

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi congratulated Raza on this accomplishment.

Asif stated, "This is a moment of immense pride for JMI. Raza's recognition by ICMR underscores the university's commitment to fostering research excellence and innovation. His groundbreaking work showcases JMI's vital contributions to integrating AI in healthcare research." Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Raza said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this grant from ICMR. It represents a tremendous opportunity to advance our research on AI- driven drug design and contribute to better health outcomes for millions. I am thankful to my research team, collaborators and ICMR for their unwavering support." Raza is known for his research in the application of AI in healthcare, focusing on designing and optimising drug compounds through AI-based multitarget docking, molecular simulations, and genomics-driven personalised medicine.