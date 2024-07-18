Jamia professor, two others booked for caste slur on employee

New Delhi, July 18 (PTI) A professor of the Jamia Milia Islamia, an officiating registrar and a former registrar have been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks on an employee of the university, officials said.

A case under sections 3(1)(p) and 3(1)(q) of the SC/ST Act was registered after the complainant approached the police at Jamia Nagar police station on July 15, they said.

According to the complaint, he has allegedly been harassed by a professor, an officiating registrar and a former registrar of the university on multiple occasions. He was deployed in the university as an assistant in the Faculty of Natural Sciences.

He said in his complaint that he had to face a caste slur by the accused persons, while working in the university. He also said that he was harassed and humiliated on several occasions by doing his transfers multiple times within the university on the pretext of administrative reasons.

A police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Jamia Millia Islamia in a statement said, "The FIR is completely baseless and false. The complainant is a habitual litigant, who has also filed various cases including but not limited to the challenge of the minority status of the University and is trying his best to hamper the smooth functioning of the University. It is an attempt to destabilize the University and the present administration." "The University will take appropriate legal recourse as essential requirements of the SC/ST Act are not made out in FIR, and thus, will protect its employees against such arm twisting tactics," the university said. PTI ALK SJJ AS AS