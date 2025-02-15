Jamia protest: AISA claims 17 students suspended, calls for boycott of classes

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association has called for a boycott of classes at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday, claiming 17 students have been suspended by the university for protesting against the disciplinary action against two PhD scholars.

The university is yet to issue a response to the claims about the suspensions of students.

The controversy began after the university suspended two PhD scholars for allegedly leading an unauthorised protest in December last year. The administration defended its actions, stating that protests disrupted academic activities and resulted in property damage, including vandalizing the central canteen and breaking the gate of the security advisor's office.

However, student activists argued that the administration was attempting to stifle dissent.

Jamia's action triggered a stir with several students claiming they received suspension notices, citing their alleged involvement in "acts of vandalism, unauthorized protests, and defamation of the university".

According to the All India Students' Association (AISA), the university administration suspended 17 students overnight, prompting students from various departments to declare their participation in the boycott.

Students of Sociology, Social Science, Geography, Hindi, Social Work, Spanish and Latin American Studies, French and Francophone Studies, Korean Language, and the Center for Culture and Media and Governance have announced their support, the student body said in a statement.

"You can suspend students, but you cannot suspend resistance," AISA added.

A disciplinary committee is set to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two scholars in organizing "Jamia Resistance Day" on December 15, 2024, an annual event marking the 2019 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protesters have been demanding the withdrawal of disciplinary actions, the repeal of a 2020 Office Memorandum restricting campus protests, the removal of a Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and assurances that students will not face disciplinary action for participating in demonstrations.

Some students claimed restrictions on activism have been tightened since Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif took charge in October 2024.

"In 2023, we observed Resistance Day without any action against students. However in 2024, show-cause notices and inquiries were initiated," said AISA member Arpan. PTI MHS NSD NSD