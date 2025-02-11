Jamia students protest against disciplinary action on two PhD scholars

New Delhi: The students at Jamia Millia Islamia are protesting against the university's disciplinary action against two PhD scholars, who were also served show-cause notices for allegedly organizing a demonstration last year.

The protest, which began on Monday, continues in the campus with students condemning what they call the administration’s "crackdown on student activism".

The university administration has not yet responded to their demands.

The disciplinary committee is set to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD students in organizing "Jamia Resistance Day" on December 15, 2024, an annual event marking the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Holding banners with slogans like "Dissent is the legacy of Jamia" and "Restore Campus Democracy", students are demanding the withdrawal of the disciplinary action.

The protest is being led by Left-affiliated student organizations, including the All India Students Association (AISA) and the All India Revolutionary Students Organisation.

On December 15, 2019, Delhi Police allegedly entered the Jamia campus and baton-charged students inside the library while searching for "outsiders" during anti-CAA demonstrations. The crackdown led to nationwide protests.

AISA member Sonakshi told PTI that the protesters have four key demands: revoking the show-cause notices issued to the two PhD students, repealing the 2020 Office Memorandum that restricts protests on campus, scrapping the Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and ensuring no future disciplinary action against students for participating in protests.

She also alleged that the administration had turned off campus lights, locked toilets and shut down the canteen since the protest began.

Some students claimed that restrictions on campus activism have intensified since Mazhar Asif took over as the vice-chancellor in October last year.

"We observed Resistance Day in 2023 without facing any disciplinary action, but in 2024, students received notices and inquiries were initiated," said Arpan, a member of AISA.

Our protest will continue till our demands are met and freedom of expression is restored inside the campus, he added.