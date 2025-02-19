17 students suspended: Jamia Millia Islamia community protests at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the suspension of 17 students for participating in demonstrations on the campus.

Left-affiliated student organisations -- All India Students' Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) and others -- took part in the Jantar Mantar protest.

The students demanded revocation of the suspension of 17 students and also no disciplinary action for taking part in demonstrations.

There was no response available from the Jamia administration.

The issue started after the university administration suspended two PhD scholars for allegedly leading an unauthorised protest in December last year. Student activists, however, argue that the administration is attempting to suppress dissent.

Some students alleged that police contacted their parents, warning them of possible FIRs against their wards if they continued to participate in protests. The protesters demanded that no disciplinary action be taken against students for engaging in demonstrations.

According to the AISA, the university administration suspended 17 students overnight, which prompted their peers from various departments to declare a boycott in solidarity.

A disciplinary committee is scheduled to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD scholars in organising 'Jamia Resistance Day' on December 15, 2024.

The annual event commemorates the beginning of the 2019 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Several students claimed they received suspension notices that mentioned their alleged involvement in "acts of vandalism, unauthorised protests, and defamation of the university."

Holding banners with slogans like "Dissent is the legacy of Jamia" and "Restore Campus Democracy," protesters are demanding the withdrawal of disciplinary actions, the repeal of a 2020 Office Memorandum restricting campus protests, the removal of a Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and assurances that students will not face disciplinary action for participating in demonstrations.

Some students claim restrictions on such campus activities have intensified since Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif took charge in October 2024.

"In 2023, we observed the Resistance Day without any action against students, but in 2024, showcause notices were sent and inquiries were initiated," said Sonakshi, an AISA member.