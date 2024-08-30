Jamia suspends professor over sexual harassment complaint

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday suspended a professor after receiving a complaint of sexual harassment against him by a student, an official order said.

The Internal Complaints Committee of the university has launched an inquiry against the accused, the order said.

The professor could not be contacted for a comment on the allegation.

"A student of BA (Hons) Sanskrit, vide her email dated 29.08.2024, has submitted a complaint of sexual harassment...In her complaint, she has stated that the professor called her inside his official chamber and touched her inappropriately," the suspension order stated.

He also already tried to sexually assault her by making advances involving "unwelcome and explicit" sexual overturns, it added.

"By taking cognizance of the complaint of the student...on part of a professor of the university, the Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in terms of Statute 37(1) of the Statutes of the university, hereby places the professor under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee of the university," the order said.