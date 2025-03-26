Jamia terminates assistant professor over rape charges by lecturer

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has terminated the services of an assistant professor from the Department of Political Science following his arrest in connection to the alleged rape of a lecturer at the university.

The contractual employee is accused of having physical relations with the 31-year-old complainant by promising to marry her. An FIR has been registered in the case and the assistant professor was arrested.

In a statement, the university said, "Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has terminated an assistant professor (contractual) from the Department of Political Science after receiving information about his arrest following a complaint against him by a female at the New Friends Colony Police station." The JMI said it has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards any form of violence against women.

"The university administration responded immediately by terminating his services," the statement read, emphasising that the accused was a contractual employee and not a permanent faculty member.

Delhi Police, in a statement, said the accused allegedly established a relationship with the complainant after initially connecting with her on social media.

Police said he allegedly first established physical relations with the victim on June 7, 2024, at Maharani Bagh and subsequently many other times -- all on the pretext of future marriage between the two.

Their families were reportedly involved in marriage discussions, but on October 4, 2024, the accused's father allegedly refused the proposal, citing an "unmatched horoscope". Subsequently, the accused also refused to go through with the marriage, they said.

"An FIR was registered and the accused was apprehended. Further investigation is in progress," the police statement said.

The university further assured that it adheres to all provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in place. It said it regularly conducts gender sensitisation workshops to create awareness among students, faculty and staff.

"JMI is committed to safeguarding and advancing the dignity of women and takes all necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure work environment for all members of the university community," the statement added.

The university strongly condemned the alleged crime and stated that it believes in the course of justice through legal proceedings.

"Any assault on the honour, dignity and rights of women will not be tolerated by JMI and the university is sure that justice will be served as law will take its own course," the statement said.