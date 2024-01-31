Jamia to begin online application for admissions in its affiliated schools from Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The online application process for admissions in Jamia Millia Islamia affiliated schools for classes pre-primary, 1, 6 and 9 for the upcoming academic season will begin from February 1, an official release on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

Applications for admissions for class 11 in the schools for all streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science will begin from March 1.

The university has released the combined prospectus for four of its schools – Jamia Senior Secondary School, Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School and Mushir Fatima Nursery School for the new academic session.

The offline application process for Balak Mata Centres will also commence from February 1.

Applicants are required to submit the offline application form for admissions in the Balak Mata Centres at Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh.

The deadline for the submission of the application form for all the affiliated schools is set as February 29. PTI SJJ SJJ SKY SKY