Jamiat calls for high-level probe into train killings, Haryana violence

New Delhi" Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction) on Thursday called for a high-level investigation into the Maharashtra train killings and the Haryana violence, demanding that those found guilty be punished without discrimination.

In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani expressed deep sorrow over the "brutal killing of three innocent Muslim passengers and a policeman" by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable in a moving train and the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district.

Madani alleged the violence in Nuh was a "planned conspiracy".

He claimed there are political motives behind what is happening in Nuh.

"Religious extremism is being fuelled by hatred to win the 2024 parliamentary elections," he alleged.

Madani demanded a fair and high-level investigation into the train incident and the Haryana violence and that those found guilty be punished without discrimination.

"Undoubtedly, the situation in the country is disappointing and dangerous due to sectarianism and hatred prevailing on the basis of religion, but we do not need to despair because the hopeful thing is that despite all the intrigues, the majority of the country is against communalism," he said.

Communal violence erupted in Nuh on Monday after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. The violence has spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Six people, including two home guards and a Muslim cleric, have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

RPF Constable Chetan Singh (33) allegedly gunned down his senior colleague Tika Ram Meena and three passengers aboard a moving train near Palghar railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai on Monday with his automatic weapon. He was nabbed later.