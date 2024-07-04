Jamiat calls for separate legislation against Islamophobia-related violence

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday called for a separate legislation against Islamophobia-related violence and efforts aimed at socially and economically isolating minorities.

The Jamiat passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting of its governing council at its headquarters here with nearly 1,500 members from across the country in attendance.The meeting, which was presided over by Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani, addressed critical issues facing the community and the country, a statement issued by the Muslim body said.

In-depth discussions were held on the "escalating hate campaigns and Islamophobia in India, the ongoing genocide by the Israeli government in Palestine, and other pressing concerns", it said.

In his address, Madani emphasised that the country cannot thrive on hatred.

He condemned the rising incidents of mob lynching and the spread of propaganda against the Muslim community, terming it detrimental to the nation's fabric and its international reputation, according to the statement.

In the resolution, the Jamiat expressed deep concern over Islamophobia and incitement against Muslims, calling it a disgrace to the India of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

The resolution alleged that these issues are being promoted by members of the ruling party, poisoning the environment for minor political gains.

Jamiat urges the government to introspect and implement a concrete and effective plan to curb hate speech and hate crimes, including separate legislation as recommended by the Law Commission to specifically penalise those inciting violence, the resolution said.

It also called for an end to efforts aimed at socially and economically isolating minorities, particularly Muslims.

Another resolution was passed at the meeting, condemning the ongoing "genocide" in Palestine.