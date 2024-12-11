Jamiat condemns judge's speech at VHP event, urges Parliament, CJI to take action

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday condemned the remarks made by an Allahabad High Court judge at a VHP event that drew flak for allegedly breaching judicial ethics, calling on Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to "take necessary action for safeguarding judiciary's integrity".

At a function organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on December 8, Justice Shekhar Yadav said the main aim of the uniform civil code (UCC) was to promote social harmony, gender equality, and secularism.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders who labelled Justice Yadav's reported remarks as "hate speech".

Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani on Wednesday strongly disapproved the remarks, claiming that his comments tarnished the credibility and impartiality of the judiciary.

Emphasising that the judiciary's role is to uphold justice and unify all sections of society, and not promoting divisive rhetoric, Madani criticised Justice Yadav for failing to act as a protector of the Constitution.

"Justice Yadav's statements are contrary to constitutional values and the principles of judicial impartiality," Madani said in a statement.

Calling the remarks made at a provincial convention of VHP's legal cell and high court unit in the Allahabad High Court "inflammatory" and "divisive", Madani expressed fear that such rhetoric could undermine communal harmony and diminish public trust in the judiciary's impartiality.

Calling for an immediate investigation into Justice Yadav's conduct, Madani urged Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to address the issue seriously and take necessary action to safeguard the judiciary's integrity.

"The sanctity of the judiciary must be protected, and any actions that erode its credibility must be dealt with firmly," he said. PTI ASK ARI