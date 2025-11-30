Jamiat leader Madni's 'jihad' remark draws sharp criticism from Muslim community leaders

Barabanki/Bareilly (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A section of Muslim leaders condemned Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (MM) chief Maulana Mahmood Madni’s recent remarks against the state's "bulldozer" action and the use of word "jihad", saying they could incite unrest among the community.

Ulema-e-Hind (MM) chief Maulana Mahmood Madni, during a meeting of Jamiat (MM) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, accused certain groups of trying to establish dominance in the country through "organised efforts" such as bulldozer actions, mob violence, and weakening Waqf institutions.

He also alleged that court decisions, including the Babri Masjid verdict, are influenced by governmental pressure, and pledged to fight what he called “interference in religious affairs”.

Criticising his comments, All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz national vice-president Wasim Raeen said they were "provocative" and aimed at misleading Muslims.

"Pasmanda Muslims will not fall into these traps. They are patriotic and stand with the country and its government, not foreign interests. Madni and his associates used to strike deals with certain parties, but now they face difficulties because Pasmanda Muslims are aware and vigilant," he said.

Raeen also said that Pasmanda Muslims have supported the NDA government in Bihar, and efforts by Madni and others to create unrest would not succeed.

He further accused Madni’s group of illegally occupying Waqf properties.

Reacting to Madni's "If oppression happens, jihad will follow" statement, All India Muslim Jamat national president Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said it was "divisive, misleading, and designed to provoke Muslims." Barelvi emphasised that Muslims respect the judiciary and the Parliament, which work for the welfare of citizens within the Constitution. He also urged the community to remain calm, avoid reacting to "controversial statements," and uphold India's peace and harmony.

"I strongly condemn Madni's remarks and appeal to India's Muslims to stay away from such inflammatory comments that aim to divide society," he said.