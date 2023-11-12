Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind to hold meeting to discuss reforms in Muslim society

Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) A meeting of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on issues like reforms in the Muslim society, their education and communalism will be organised in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Monday.

Spokesperson of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, one of the leading organisations of Muslims in India, Maulana Kaab Rashidi said on Sunday that 1,700 representatives of various units of Jamiat in 17 districts of western Uttar Pradesh will participate in this meeting to be organised at Madani Memorial Public School in Deoband.

He said that the national president of the organisation Maulana Arshad Madani will deliver the main address in this meeting to be organised under the chairmanship of the provincial president of the organisation Maulana Ashad Rashidi.

Referring to the agenda of the meeting, Jamiat spokesperson said that the meeting will mainly focus on reforms in the Muslim society as a movement, dealing with communalism and encouraging all sections of the country through social unity, love and trust.

Issues like establishing better educational institutions to provide modern education to Muslim children, setting up new units of the organisation and activating the old units are also included in the agenda. He said that proposals related to the future plan of the organisation, efforts for Hindu-Muslim unity and educational and social services will also be presented in the meeting. PTI SLM CDN MNK MNK