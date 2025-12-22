Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief condemns pulling of woman's naqab by Bihar CM

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Monday condemned the pulling of the naqab of a Muslim woman by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and its "subsequent endorsement" by some prominent leaders.

In a statement, the Muslim organisation said the naqab is not merely an article of clothing but is also intrinsically linked to personal dignity, religious freedom and individual liberty, all of which are fundamental rights unequivocally guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

"Any such conduct by a person holding a constitutional office, particularly in a sensitive and symbolic matter, amounts not only to the humiliation of the woman concerned but also causes deep injury to the collective conscience of the nation," Madani said in the statement.

He noted that the most disturbing aspect of this incident lies in its wider social implications.

"Women across communities — especially Muslim women — already face serious concerns regarding their safety and dignity in public spaces.

Incidents of this nature are likely to intensify these anxieties and may dangerously embolden lower-level officials and law-enforcement personnel to adopt intrusive, aggressive or discriminatory behaviour towards naqab-wearing women," he said.

Madani said Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has consistently maintained that matters relating to religious identity and personal freedom must never be subjected to political expediency or populist considerations.

He demanded an unconditional apology from the Bihar chief minister.