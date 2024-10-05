Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind demands Yati Narsinghanand's arrest, says filing FIR 'not enough'

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Saturday demanded the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, and said that filing an FIR against him is “not enough”.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, in a statement, alleged that Narsinghanand has made “intolerable blasphemous” remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

There was no immediate reaction from Narsinghanand.

The statements Narsinghanand made in the video are unspeakable and unbearable, deeply hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims around the world, Madani claimed.

In a statement, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief declared it as a threat to national integrity and called for immediate legal action.

“We demand the government to immediately arrest Narsinghanand who has committed blasphemy against the Prophet (peace be upon him) and to impose the strictest possible punishment according to the law so that no one dares to do this again in the future,“ Madani stated in the statement.

Merely filing a report against Narsinghanand is insufficient and his arrest under serious charges is essential, he said.

"We hope the government will understand the gravity of this highly regrettable matter and ensure that he would be punished severely according to the law, and sent to jail so that people around the world can regard India's democracy with respect," he added.