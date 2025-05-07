Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind express solidarity with armed forces, hail action against terrorism

New Delhi May 7 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisations Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the armed forces and said the action taken by them against terrorism is being supported by the entire country.

In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed support for the Indian armed forces, emphasizing that the defence of the nation is an unwavering commitment.

"India is our homeland, and its defence is both our national and constitutional responsibility. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has always upheld the values of patriotism, peace, and unity. At a time when our borders are under threat, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave soldiers," Madani said.

"Should Pakistan impose a war, we want to state in unequivocal terms that the entire country - people of all religions, especially Muslims - will stand with the Indian armed forces," he said.

Madani also called upon the Indian government to respond decisively to any act of aggression.

"We urge the Government of India to deliver a strong and fitting response to every hostile action. The world must know that India, united as one nation, will defend its land at all costs," he said.

Reiterating the organization's commitment to national unity, he said the Jamiat would work across the country to foster a spirit of unity, patience, and sacrifice in this challenging time.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said the organisation considers terrorism a serious threat and a heinous crime against humanity, and deems its complete eradication essential for the safety, security, and peace of the country and its people.

The action taken by the country's armed forces and security agencies against terrorism is being supported by the entire country - across all religions and communities, he said.

The people of India stand united with our forces, Hussaini said in a statement.

"At the same time, we stress that in this critical moment, it is imperative for all citizens to come together and face this challenge unitedly. Exploiting a national security issue for spreading division or communal tension, is against the interest of the country and must be unequivocally rejected," he said.

"We appeal to all political, social, and religious organisations and groups to maintain the country's unity, communal harmony, and mutual respect, and to demonstrate collective solidarity and responsible citizenship," Hussaini said.

India's armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a 25-minute-long "measured and "non-escalatory" missile and drone strike early Wednesday in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. PTI ASK ZMN