Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind slams Bhagwat's 'all Indians are Hindus' remark

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his "all Indians are Hindus" remark, alleging that it was clear from such statements that Sangh leaders do not want communal harmony and were going back on their word on promoting mutual understanding.

In a statement, the Muslim organisation (Arshad Madani faction) also voiced support for the opposition bloc INDIA and said a political change is necessary to end the atmosphere of hatred in the country.

"If the opposition parties are not united, their very existence will be in danger," Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said and added that the defeat of "communal forces" in Karnataka needs to be replicated at the national level.

Madani claimed that an environment of hatred was prevailing in the country and the Muslims were being targeted in revenge in Nuh and other places.

"The RSS has backtracked from the commitment to promoting peace, harmony and love between Hindus and Muslims in India," he said.

Madani said he had a conversation with Bhagwat in the past on promoting mutual understanding and resolving misunderstandings in the country.

The RSS is not sticking to it anymore, Madani claimed.

He alleged that it is clear from the statements of RSS leaders that they do not want communal harmony.

He also called the statement of Bhagwat that every Indian being a Hindu is "meaningless" and said, "We are Hindi, not Hindu".

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat said last week that India is a “Hindu Rashtra”, all Indians are Hindus and Hindu represents all Indians.

He had made the remarks while referring to what he called people’s expectations that the Sangh should be concerned about all. PTI ASK RHL