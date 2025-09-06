Jammu: 2 trains to run between Katra and Sangaldan to ferry stranded passengers

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Jammu division of the northern railways has announced that a pair of local passenger trains will ply between Katra and Sangaldan railway stations for five days from September 8 to ferry stranded passengers, an official said on Saturday.

The normal train traffic has been disrupted in Jammu and Kashmr since August 26 after rain and flash floods struck the Union Territory.

So far, the northern railway have announced the restoration of 21 trains.

Many passengers have been stranded in Reasi and Ramban districts due to closure of roads.

The two local passenger trains will connect the Katra and Sangaldan stations via Reasi, Bakkal and Dugga stations and back from September 8 to September 12, a railway official said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Katra shuttle train service remained suspended for the third day on Saturday after a landslide blocked the track between Ramnagar and Manwal along the Jammu-Udhampur section.

The shuttle service started on September 1 and was scheduled to run till September 15 but had to be cancelled due to the landslide triggered by heavy rain.

Authorities are trying to clear the track and restore the service on the stretch, the official said.