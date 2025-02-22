Jammu: 3 sentenced to community service for creating public nuisance under influence of liquor

Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) Three persons, accused of creating a public nuisance under the influence of liquor, were sentenced to community service under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) by a special magistrate here, police said on Saturday.

In the first case, on February 19, Lekh Raj and Ashok Singh, both residents of Bajalta, were found creating a public disturbance while intoxicated in the Sidhra area, a police spokesman said.

The accused were presented before the Special Excise Mobile Magistrate in Jammu on Saturday, and both were directed to perform community service at the nearest hospital for one hour daily for 10 days under Section 355 of the BNS, the spokesman said.

He added that this provision under the new criminal laws emphasizes rehabilitation and community engagement for minor offenses, promoting reform over punishment.

In another similar case, which took place on February 17, Amit Mehra, a resident of Kot Garhi village, was found creating a public disturbance in an intoxicated state. He was also directed by the mobile magistrate to perform community service at the old age home in Akhnoor for a total of seven days, until February 27.