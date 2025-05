New Delhi/Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Eight Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been injured in Pakistani shelling along the international border (IB) in Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in the R S Pura sector, they said.

The troops have been rushed to a nearby military medical facility, the officials said.

The BSF is tasked to guard the over 2,000 kms long India-Pakistan IB. PTI NES HIG