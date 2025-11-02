Jammu abuzz with 'Darbar Move' preparation, J-K govt set to operate from winter capital from Monday

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) The one-year-old National Conference government is all set to operate from Jammu Monday onwards for the next six months, marking the revival of the centuries-old tradition of ‘Darbar Move’ after a gap of four years.

The civil secretariat and other offices, which closed in Srinagar on October 30 and 31, will start functioning from the winter capital on November 3 under the biannual 'Darbar Move', a practice which was discontinued by the Lt Governor in 2021.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth reopening of the offices, including security, accommodation and transport facilities for employees who shifted from Srinagar to Jammu, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and most of the employees travelled by road from Srinagar to Jammu to attend their offices here on Monday, the first winter session of the government in the region after the restoration of the 'Darbar Move', they said.

'Darbar Move', introduced by Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago, was stopped by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in June 2021, citing the administration's complete transition to e-office, which could help save Rs 200 crore per year.

However, the decision came up for sharp criticism from various quarters, including the Jammu business community who termed the exercise as a bond between the two regions.

On October 16, Abdullah fulfilled his election promise by restoring the 'Darbar Move', a decision which was warmly welcomed by the traders in Jammu who are mulling to shower flower petals on the employees on their arrival at the civil secretariat.

Jammu city received a major facelift ahead of 'Darbar Move' with authorities focusing on the repair of roads that were damaged in heavy rainfall in August-September and upkeep of government offices and quarters.

The officials said police and paramilitary forces will be deployed in strength in the sensitive areas to tackle any protest by daily wagers who are demanding regularisation of their services or any other group.

BJP spokesperson Tahir Chowdhary has sharply criticised the Abdullah-led administration, accusing it of carrying out “VIP-only” road repairs while ignoring the plight of ordinary citizens.

“In the days leading up to the move, repair and patchwork activity has picked up pace across key routes in Jammu city — particularly those used by ministers, senior bureaucrats, and official convoys,” the BJP leader said in a statement.

He alleged that this “selective approach” exposes the government’s misplaced priorities and disregard for public welfare.

“When ‘Darbar Move’ happens, be it in Srinagar or Jammu, only VIP routes are repaired and decorated. The roads that lead to government offices or residences of ministers get fresh macadam, while the common man continues to drive on broken, waterlogged, and dangerous roads,” he said.

He accused the administration of indulging in cosmetic governance meant for optics rather than addressing core civic issues.