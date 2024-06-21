Jammu ADGP briefs police officers for Amarnath Yatra, discusses security strategies

Jammu, Jun 20 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain on Thursday briefed police officers deployed for the annual Amarnath Yatra, emphasising enhanced security strategies along the route, especially at vulnerable points, officials said.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in South Kashmir will begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

During the meeting, ADGP Jain stressed the importance of vigilance and coordination among the forces to preempt and counter any potential threats, an official spokesperson said. He also discussed effective traffic regulation plans to manage the flow of pilgrims and vehicles, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum safety.

The officials concerned were instructed to coordinate with the traffic department to maintain seamless transit routes. Techniques for managing large crowds at base camps and along the route were also reviewed, with the ADGP underscoring the need to maintain discipline and order to prevent overcrowding and ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims, the official said.

Contingency plans for natural disasters or emergencies were also discussed, he added.

The police officers were briefed on rapid response protocols and the importance of timely coordination with disaster management teams, the spokesman said.

The ADGP emphasised collaboration with health departments to set up medical camps along the yatra route and ensure the availability of emergency medical services. He assured that all necessary resources and support would be provided to the designated officers to facilitate a successful yatra, the official said. PTI AB RPA