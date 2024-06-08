Jammu ADGP reviews security arrangements for upcoming yatras

Jammu, Jun 7 (PTI) Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain on Friday night reviewed the security arrangements for upcoming pilgrimages, including the annual Amarnath Yatra, in the region.

Jain emphasised the need for establishing joint control rooms to enhance coordination among all agencies, ensuring the smooth conduct of the Amarnath yatra, Mata Kheerbhawani mela, Budha Amarnath yatra and Shri Machail yatra, officials said.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas is set to begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

The Kheerbhawani Mela will start on June 14, followed by the Machail Yatra starting on July 18.

During the review, discussions focused on robust security measures and adequate facilities for pilgrims at the Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar and other lodging centers, they said.

Jain also reviewed transport plans to ensure the safe and hassle-free movement of pilgrims on the national highway.

The deployment of security personnel across the five districts of the Jammu province -- Jammu, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi -- was finalised to address any contingencies, they said.

"Strong Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and Road Opening Parties (ROPs) will be deployed, along with foolproof arrangements at reception centers, langars, and assistance booths," an official stated.

The ADGP directed all district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to optimize the use of available resources to facilitate the smooth conduct of the yatras.