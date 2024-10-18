Jammu ADGP supervises security measures in Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) A senior police officer on Thursday visited the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to supervise and strengthen the security measures in the region.

Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain was accompanied by Rajouri-Poonch Range DIG Tejinder Singh and Rajouri SSP Randeep Kumar, a police spokesman said.

The visit comprised several significant engagements aimed at fortifying the security apparatus and ensuring preparedness in the light of prevailing circumstances, the spokesman said in an apparent reference to anti-terror operations.

The ADGP held a meeting with all Deputy Superintendents of Police (Operations) of the district to assess the existing security landscape and strategize for enhanced vigilance.

Jain also conducted an inspection of the Police Station Kalakote and undertook a comprehensive security review of operational preparedness, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TIR TIR