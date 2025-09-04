Jammu admin intensifies restoration work after flooding in Tawi river

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) The administration has intensified restoration work and debris clearance in low-lying areas of Jammu city following flooding in the Tawi river, and has considerably restored water and power supply in the affected areas.

Officials said that they have restored 70 per cent of water supply and 80 per cent of the power supply.

Record-breaking rainfall triggered panic as the river Tawi, popularly known as Surya Putri, roared with flood fury on August 26, inundating hundreds of homes and hectares of farmland, washing away structures and livestock, and displacing thousands in Jammu city, particularly Gujjar Nagar and Peerkho.

"Cleanliness operations are being undertaken at a fast pace to remove muck and debris from localities and ensure they are fully cleared of deposits left by the floodwaters of the Tawi. The administration is fully working on this issue," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.

Kumar, flanked by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas and JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, monitored the operations carried out by labourers and machines after weather conditions improved on Thursday.

"A large number of labourers and six JCBs are engaged to ensure the areas are cleaned as soon as possible. Officials are monitoring the process," he said.

On the morning of August 26, the calm river turned into a raging torrent, submerging low-lying areas, particularly riverbank colonies of Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, Gurkha Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and others. Streets became waterways, prompting large-scale rescue operations amid panic across the 'city of temples.' Peerkho, among the worst-hit areas, was left strewn with half-buried vehicles, debris, boulders and uprooted trees. More than 300 people, including children clinging to their mothers and the elderly too frail to walk, were pulled out in desperate rescue efforts. But fear still lingered like a shadow.

Kumar said the administration is working in a proactive manner. "The Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, and MD JPDCL -- all are on the ground, working fast to restore essentials. Muck and debris clearance is being carried out in the area," he said.

The divisional commissioner further said water and power facilities are being fully restored.

"About 70 per cent of the water supply has been restored, and the remaining is being done at a fast pace. Nearly 80 per cent of the power supply has been restored in the area. Work is being carried out on a war footing," he said.

As far as relief is concerned, he said the assessment is being done by the deputy commissioner.

"Once that is completed, ex gratia will be given to the affected families. All possible support will be provided by the government, as it stands with people in this tough time," he added.

He further said that full relief will be given to all the flood-affected victims, and all facilities and essential supplies will be restored very soon.

On water supply restoration, the deputy commissioner has procured private water tankers to ensure supply to all affected areas.

"It will take some time, but we are committed to fully restoring the facility," Kumar added.