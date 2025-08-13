Jammu and Kashmir has secured its rightful place in Indian sports landscape: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has made remarkable progress in the sports sector and made its rightful place in the Indian sporting landscape, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

Sinha attended the trophy unveiling ceremony of Bijbehara Premier League (BPL) at Anantnag.

The lieutenant governor interacted with the players and officials and congratulated the organisers of the event.

"Bijbehara Premier League is widely considered as the most prestigious cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. It also serves as a platform to showcase talent and earn their place at national and international level," he said.

He said the league is far more than an ambitious competition for the youth of Anantnag and its neighbouring districts. This tournament has also made a major contribution to improving the quality of sports throughout the Union territory, he added.

Sinha said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has made its rightful place in the Indian sporting landscape.

"In the past five years, we have invested in creating modern sports infrastructure, cultivate suitable environment for players and focussed on strong strategy and effective execution at grass roots level to foster sports culture," he said.

He further said the remarkable progress in the Union territory sports sector is due to hard work and unwavering determination of our sportspersons, dedicated coaches and tireless efforts of officials of sports council.

"Jammu and Kashmir since 2020 had adopted a player-centered approach to develop them and maximise their ability. It has also been ensured that children and youth are provided with ample opportunities to participate in sports activities," he added.

"This widespread reach reflects our commitment to inclusive sports development across the entire Union Territory," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor commended the Bijbehara Premier League for its emergence as a powerful anti-drug movement, successfully channelising the energy of youth by connecting them with sports.

He also congratulated the people of Anantnag and South Kashmir for the successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra. PTI SSB OZ OZ