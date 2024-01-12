Jammu and Kashmir L-G greets people ahead of Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday greeted people ahead of Lohri and Makar Sankranti and said these festivals symbolize the cultural ethos of the nation.

In a message, he said, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my greetings to all citizens and wish them happiness and prosperity.

"These festivals, which symbolize the cultural ethos of our country, are a joyous occasion to celebrate growth and prosperity." He said that these festivals also provide people with an opportunity to express gratitude to the indomitable spirit of the farmers and recognise their invaluable contribution to nation-building.

"May these festivals bring prosperity, happiness and joy for all," the L-G added. PTI AB AB NSD NSD