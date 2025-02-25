Jammu and Kashmir: LG, DGP greet people on Mahashivratri

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat have extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated on Wednesday in the state.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey my hearty greetings and felicitations to all, and wish them health, happiness, and prosperity.

"The sacred festival, celebrated as 'Herath' by the Kashmiri Pandit community, is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to a life of commitment, truth, brotherhood, and compassion," Sinha said.

He added, "It is a celebration of devotion and divinity, symbolising our inner journey to rise to higher levels of consciousness. I pray to Lord Shiva to guide us on the path of righteousness and shower his blessings on all of us for years to come." In a separate message, the DGP also greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the families of 'martyrs,' and security forces on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

"May Lord Shiva's blessings be upon us all," he said.