Jammu and Kashmir: Police search bookshops in Rajouri for 25 banned books

Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday carried out searches at bookshops across Rajouri district to seize the 25 books banned by the Lieutenant Governor's administration in the Union Territory.

"Police carried out extensive searches at multiple locations across the district to trace and seize books that have been recently prohibited by the competent authority," a police officer said.

The action was taken to prevent the circulation of the prohibited literature, he said.

The general public, especially bookshop owners, is advised not to buy or sell any of the 25 banned books, he said.

"Anyone found involved in the sale or purchase of these books will be dealt with strictly under the relevant sections of the BNS," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had last week banned the publication of 25 books for "promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism." According to an order issued by the Home Department, the books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield, and David Devadas, propagate secessionism in J-K and need to be declared as forfeited in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.

The decision was widely condemned, with a link carrying all verboten books in PDF appearing within hours on social media.

"I've never banned books and I never would," J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X responding to the ban. PTI AB VN VN